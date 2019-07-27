BURNS, N.Y. — Four people were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the Southern Tier.

New York State Police say it happened around 4:30 a.m. on County Route 13C in the Town of Burns. There were five people inside.

Troopers say it appears the driver of the vehicle didn't stop at the T-intersection at County Route 13C and County Route 13. The vehicle hit an embankment and then hit a tree.

The driver and three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. A fifth person was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and is listed in stable condition.

The victims' names are not being released at this time because families are still being notified.

State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation and collision reconstruction unit are assisting with the case.