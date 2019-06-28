NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A four-car accident on Niagara Falls Boulevard ended with four people being sent to hospitals with injuries Thursday afternoon.

Town of Niagara Police it began when a Cheektowaga man traveling west on Niagara Falls Boulevard, just south of the airport, had a medical emergency. That started a chain reaction that involved four vehicles.

The driver, who was cited with numbers traffic and vehicle violations, was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Another vehicle involved was a family of four from California, whose car flipped over. The front-seat passenger in that vehicle was taken to ECMC, and the two children were taken to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Town of Niagara Police called the injuries of the parties involved "minor" in nature.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

NFTA officer injured, taken to hospital after SUV accident

Police identify victim killed in accident at Springville auction house

Amherst woman killed in D.C. area car crash