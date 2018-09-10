AMHERST, NY-- Amherst Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on Sheridan Drive near the I-290 entrance.

Police tell 2 On Your Side witnesses told them a vehicle traveling east on Sheridan made a left turn into the path of another vehicle traveling west on Sheridan. One of the vehicles, an SUV, overturned.

Two people in SUV were taken to ECMC. Two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Unknown if any charges will be filed.

