Four horses seized from Cattaraugus County home

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office received a report of neglected horses at the home in the Town of New Albion.

NEW ALBION, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office seized four horses from a home in the Town of New Albion Thursday.

The sheriff's office received reports of neglected horses at a home on Otto Road on December 3. After obtaining a search and seizure warrant, they were able to seize the horses.

Donnal Truesdale, 41, and Steven Remington, 41, were arrested and issued appearance tickets for the Agriculture and Market laws of failure to provide sustenance, proper food and water and neglect of an impounded animal.