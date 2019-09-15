BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department responded to an incident around 10 p.m. Saturday on Ontario Street, between Riverside Avenue and Copeland Place, where four officers were injured.

Police say their injuries do not appear to be serious in nature; however, all four officers were taken to ECMC to be treated.

It is unclear at this time what happened, but police say one individual is in custody for possessing a gun.

2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

