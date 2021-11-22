Ike Gray, founder of Ike and BG's Restaurant died

Steven Butler, Ike's son, announced in a statement that Gray died on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local BBQ and soul food legend, and founder of Ike and BG's Restaurant died on Sunday.

Issac "Ike" Gray died peacefully at ECMC Sunday evening, shared Gray's son Steven Butler.

Here is the statement Butler put out to the public:

“With deep regret and profound sadness, we announce the passing of my father and Ike and BG’s founder Issac “Ike” Gray. Mr. Gray died peacefully at Erie County Medical Center on Sunday evening. He was a father, friend, and an honorable man who loved his family and community.

Mr. Gray was born on December 12, 1937, in Wetumpka, Alabama. He migrated to Buffalo in the 1970s and opened the first Ike and BG’s Restaurant with his wife Betty “BG” Gray in 1998. They opened the original Ike and BG’s Restaurant at 1743 Genesee Street. Three years later, Mr. Gray moved the takeout restaurant to its current location at 1646 Genesee Street.

In 2017, I acquired Ike and BG’s Restaurant to continue my father’s legacy. I did this by making changes to the menu, advocating for beautification in the restaurant’s community, implementing marketing strategies, and opening a second location in downtown Buffalo. Today the Ike and BG’s family mourns the passing of Mr. Gray, but we celebrate his life. In the days leading up to the funeral, we will display a black veil that will hang at the Ike and BG’s downtown location, where my father made his last public appearance in celebration of the ribbon cutting and 2022 groundbreaking announcement for our restaurant rebuild.

Our doors will remain open for business. We appreciate your patience as our family grieves. Information on funeral arrangements will come soon.”