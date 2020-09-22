Foster parent charged with manslaughter in death of six-year-old boy

The Erie County District Attorney's office says child died from blunt force trauma following an incident in early January at a home on Newburgh Avenue in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man, who the Erie County District Attorney's office says was a foster parent, is facing charges for the death of a young boy in his care.

Jermaine St. John, 29, was arraigned Monday on a charge of first degree manslaughter. St. John is accused of engaging in reckless conduct that caused serious physical injuries to 6-year-old, Byron Clark.

The alleged incident took place in early January at a home on Newburgh Avenue in Buffalo.

The boy was unresponsive when he was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where he later died. The cause of his death was determined to be from blunt force trauma.