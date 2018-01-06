Buffalo, NY - The impact of a foster parent on a child coming from a troubled home, sometimes touched by the addiction issue of a parent, can be an emotional lifeline. Cindy Moore is now caring for six foster children "They have come from places that don't have a lot of structure, they don't have a lot of safety for them potentially. So we're offering a place where they know that every time they wake up that they're gonna have food, they're gonna have clothes, and they're gonna be safe. That when they come home they'll have a loving family that'll hug them and give them the attention."

The Kids Peace organization in Williamsville works with Erie County to place such children. It also trains and recruits foster parents for that growing need. In many cases they are a child or children who have been removed from a home with a parent who has an addiction problem. Kathy Noonan, who is a family resource specialist with the non profit organization, says sometimes other family members are just unaware and perhaps not prepared to take care of such children. "They'll distance themselves from friends and families - especially brothers, sisters, their parents. So by the time that CPS comes and takes the kids into foster care, the healthy family members don't even know."

And kids may be in the category of quote "parentified children" with younger siblings. Noonan explains "We've got kids as young as ten who have been parents of their siblings and we have to teach a ten year old year how to play with Barbie dolls because they've been doing the diapers, and getting the food and covering up for Mom and Dad."

Noonan says there are also major trust issues for these children. "Every adult that was supposed to...they're supposed to trust with their life has let them down, has broken their trust. So they're coming into foster care not trusting adults, adults aren't safe and they need to get their own needs met. So it takes a special kind of person to take a child who is not trusting adults for good reason to teach them how to trust again."

For more information on how you can change a child's life as a foster child you can go to http://www.kidspeace.org

