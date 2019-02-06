BUFFALO, N.Y. — This is the time of year that a lot of shelters are looking for help with their furry friends.

Right now, Diamonds in the Ruff has anywhere from 50 to 70 dogs in their care, as well as 70 to 90 cats.

Diamonds in the Ruff is foster-based, which means they don't have a physical shelter.

They rely on Good Samaritans in the community who are willing to take these animals in until they can find their forever homes.

And they need your help.

"Unfortunately, there's so many homeless animals, there's never a shortage of them," Diamonds in the Ruff volunteer Leandra Braham said. "So if we don't have somewhere for them to go, or even another rescue organization or shelter has a place to house them while we look for an adoptive home, unfortunately many are euthanized."

Diamonds in the Ruff does not euthanize any animals, but the organization does has a lot of opportunities to volunteer or foster right now.

They provide everything the fosters need for free.

If you would like to help, we've got that information for you right here.

