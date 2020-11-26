Former Williamsville Superintendent resigns following settlement agreement with school board

According to the school district, the board unanimously approved the agreement.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Central School District Board of Education announced Wednesday evening that former Superintendent Dr. Scott G. Martzloff has resigned following a mutually agreeable settlement.

The terms of agreement include payment to Martzloff for unused sick and vacation days totaling approximately $233,000. It also includes severance pay of eight and a half months salary paid in January 2021.

The district further states, "Martzloff must document 'ongoing, due diligent and good faith efforts' to find a building level or district central office administrative position in the next 24 months. If he cannot secure such a position by November 24, 2022, he will be paid an amount comparable to approximately three and a half months of severance."

According to the district, the agreement saves the Williamsville school district over $400,000. Martzloff's contract would have otherwise continued through June 30, 2022, including a $233,000 annual salary.

"The agreement also saves tens of thousands of dollars and disruption throughout the school and community if the board pursued alternative action under the terms of his contract," the district said.

The board released a statement saying, "Williamsville is a district supported by many professionals in private and public fields, and we trust that these residents understand that the separation of a top executive is often more costly than an organization would like. We are pleased that we were successful in not burdening future budgets by paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for the former superintendent’s health care and other benefits for 18 more months, and in retirement.”

Meanwhile, Dr. John E. McKenna will continue to serve as the district's acting superintendent while the school board considers the "best way to lead a search for a new superintendent."