BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former WGRZ reporter Mike Igoe was inducted Thursday in the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Igoe was given the 2021 Television Award. The event was held at the Admiral Room in downtown Buffalo.

He was known around town as Mr. Money Matters for his investigations and consumer reporting at Channel 2 and KARE-TV in Minneapolis.

After TV, Igoe moved on to teaching broadcasting. He is now an associate professor of journalism at SUNY Fredonia.