A judge on Wednesday told a former UB student she must stay in work or school and lead a law-abiding life as punishment for her guilty plea involving an on-campus hit and run accident.

State Supreme Court Judge Christopher Burns sentenced 20-year-old Hannah Christensen of Clifton Park to a one-year conditional discharge that also includes performing 150 hours of community service.

Christensen admitted to hitting a female student last November on Hadley Road on the university's North Campus and then leaving the scene without reporting it. The student spent several weeks at ECMC recovering from the injuries she suffered in the accident.

Judge Burns told 2 On Your Side Christensen expressed sincere remorse for her actions.