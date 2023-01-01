Former Transfiguration Church partially collapses on Saturday

People living nearby were evacuated.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday the former Transfiguration Church on 929 Sycamore between Mils and Stanislas Near the intersection of Mills Street partially collapsed.

The vacant structure near the right rear side of the church partially collapsed.

City of Buffalo officials told 2 On Your Side on Saturday evening that people living nearby in a halfway house had to be evacuated.

Now the department of permit and inspection services has advised the owners to take care of the hazardous conditions.

This collapse comes after a long week of roller-coaster weather across Western New York.