BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former teacher and coach in the Cheektowaga-Sloan School District is facing additional charges related to his arrest last month for production and receipt of child pornography.

Steven Gasiorek, 33, was arraigned Tuesday morning in U.S. District Court on an 18-count indictment that includes a charge of enticement of a minor.

The U.S. Attorney's office says the indictment alleges that in February, Gasiorek coerced six minor victims to engage in sexual activity for the purposes of making a video. A subsequent investigation suggested that he had engaged in similar activity for several years.

The highest charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years, with a maximum of life in prison and a $250,000 fine, if he's convicted.

Magistrate Judge Jeremiah McCarthy released Gasiorek with conditions. If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call the FBI at 843-1616.