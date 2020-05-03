CORNING, N.Y. — A man who represented the Southern Tier in Congress for more than 25 years has passed away.

Amo Houghton Jr. died of natural causes Wednesday in Corning at the age of 93.

He was CEO of his family's company, Corning Glass Works, before he was elected to Congress in 1986. He served until his retirement in 2005.

He was one of the only Republicans to vote against impeaching President Clinton and against the invasion of Iraq.

Representative Tom Reed called him a hero, saying his legacy is one of bipartisan friendships and political civility.

