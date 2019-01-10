IRVING, New York — Former Seneca Nation of Indians President Barry E. Snyder, Sr. passed away Tuesday after a brief illness.

He was 79-years-old.

Snyder was elected to five terms as Seneca Nation President, and served the community for over 50 years. He also served as treasurer and a member of the Seneca Nation Council.

“Barry served our Nation during our time, but he will deservedly be looked upon as a leader for all times,” said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr., in a released statement about his longtime friend. “Throughout his life and through his service, Barry elevated the Seneca Nation and the Seneca people. As President, he touched every facet of life on our territories.”

“Service was at the heart of everything my father did,” said Scott Snyder. “He lived his entire life in service to the people and causes who mattered to him. He served his country, he served the Seneca Nation and the Seneca people, and, above all, he served his family.”

Under his leadership, the Seneca Nation established new housing opportunities for the Senecas and built health care, education and public safety facilities that served the community.

It was under Snyder's direction that brought economic gain to the Seneca Nation's three casinos, which now employ nearly 4,000 workers.

“Barry was the driving force behind the company’s success and growth,” said Kevin W. Seneca, current Seneca Gaming Corporation Chairman. “Just like with his businesses on territory and how he approached his duties when he was in elected office, he had a vision for Seneca Gaming Corporation, and he was masterful at getting people to buy into that vision. I don’t think the company would be where we are today if not for his leadership.”

“Barry understood that, in order to achieve our long-term goal of true sovereignty, we first need to achieve economic sovereignty,” President Armstrong said. “He advanced that goal more than any leader in our Nation’s modern history. He set lofty goals for the Nation, and he accomplished them.”

Snyder is survived by his wife Deanna and two sons, Scott and Ryan.