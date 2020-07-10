Former Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno dies; local lawmakers remember his legacy

The news was announced in a statement Wednesday morning from New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno has passed away. The news was announced in a statement Wednesday morning from New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy.

Langworthy released a statement saying in part, "There aren’t adequate words to encapsulate Senator Bruno’s life and legacy, but simply put, he was a giant."

The statement goes on to say, "He lived his life with purpose and gusto, and his legacy on behalf of New York and our Republican Party will never be forgotten."

Several other local lawmakers are also remembering his legacy.

New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt also released a statement Wednesday saying in part, "He was a rare, true giant for his community, for middle-class taxpayers, for Upstate New York, and for the Republican Party. While our legislative careers did not overlap, he still served as a valuable teacher and confidant to me and so many others."

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says New York State lost an icon with Bruno passing. DiNapoli released a statement about Bruno saying in part, "A tough negotiator and straight-talker, he was also beloved by so many for his kindness and great sense of humor."