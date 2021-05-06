Former postal worker fined $200 for failing to deliver 700 pieces of mail, including 3 absentee ballots

Last November, US Customs and Border Patrol officers encountered 27-year-old Brandon Wilson, who worked for the Post Office at the time, at the Peace Bridge. In the trunk of his car, inspectors found 701 pieces of mail, a USPS employee uniform and employee identification badge.. Included in the mail were three official absentee ballots mailed from the Board of Elections to voters. The cancellation dates were between September 16 and October 26, 2020.