Former pharmacy worker pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud

Francine Kendzia admitted to conspiring with others to submit fraudulent prescription claims for reimbursement.
Credit: H_Ko - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls woman could be looking at up to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Francine Kendzia, 43, while  working at MacLeod's Pharmacy between January 2015 and November 2017, conspired with others to submit fraudulent prescription claims to defraud a health insurance company. The US Attorney's Office says the scheme involved submitting reimbursement claims for prescriptions the conspirators fraudulently claimed were called in by a medical provider, but never filled. The insurance company paid MacLeod's Pharmacy $39,703.12 for the fake scripts.

Kendzia also faces a possible fine of up to $250,000. US District Judge John Sinatra, Jr. will sentence her in October.

