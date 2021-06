2 On Your Side has learned that former Niagara Falls Mayor Vince Anello passed away.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has learned that former Niagara Falls Mayor Vince Anello passed away Tuesday afternoon from cancer.

Anello was the mayor of Niagara Falls from 2004 to 2007. More recently, he hosted a radio talk show on WEBR.