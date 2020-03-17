LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Eastern Niagara Hospital and Niagara County Tuesday announced they've reached a short-term agreement on using a former hospital to house quarantined people should it become necessary.

The former Newfane Hospital was a fully functional hospital until last August and has the necessary infrastructure in place.

If needed, the site would be used for those who are not showing symptoms but can't be quarantined at home for various reasons.

"This partnership between Eastern Niagara Hospital and Niagara County is the type of collaboration and cooperation our community needs as we work our way through the COVID-19 pandemic", said Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton. "We are all in this together".

"We are pleased to work closely with Niagara County to utilize hospital resources for the betterment of the public health", added Eastern Niagara Hospital CEO Anne McCaffrey. "It is our common goal to ensure the public health of our community and prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from accelerating in our region, to the greatest extend possible. While the need today is to use the facility to house quarantined individuals, Eastern Niagara Hospital, in conjunction with Niagara County, will continue to monitor the public health needs of the region and will evaluate the best usage of the facility on an ongoing basis".

