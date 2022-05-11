Maziarz sues OTB alleging 'fraud'

A lawsuit claims OTB has misused funds for the benefit of its executives and board members.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former New York State Sen. George Maziarz wants a judge to order officials from Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. to reimburse taxpayers for benefits he says they improperly obtained while using the public agency as a “slush fund, an ATM [and] a piggy bank.”

In a lawsuit filed Saturday in state Supreme Court in Erie County, Maziarz alleges the misuse of public resources by OTB higher-ups has prevented the agency’s “massive revenues” from being “fairly distributed to the municipalities and taxpayers it serves.”

Formed as a public benefit corporation in 1973, OTB operates 12 branches, 26 E-Z Bet locations, a telephone wagering service, and Batavia Downs Gaming, a harness racing track and casino in Genesee County.

You can read the full story on Investigative Post's website.