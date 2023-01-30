Former Navy SEAL hoping to reach dream to NFL

Many college football players dream of making it to the NFL, but a 30-year-old player for the University at Buffalo Bulls has taken a different path to get there.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many college football players dream of making it all the way to the NFL, but a 30-year-old player for the University at Buffalo Bulls has taken a different path to get there. His journey has been anything but traditional, a journey that includes being a Navy SEAL.

Even though Damian Jackson never played organized football, he dreamed of going to college and eventually playing professionally.

"I wanted to play a sport in college after I got out of the military. I was a little too big for soccer and baseball at the time. So I thought football would be a good fit even though I've never played it," Jackson said.

He landed a spot on the University of Nebraska's football team, then transferred to UB. Some people train for their entire life to play college football, but Jackson's coach said he had what it took to walk on.

And now, his coach at UB, Coach Ced Douglas also thinks he has a shot to taking his skills to the next level.

"To get to where he got as fast as he did, you watch him work, when nobody is watching. He is in the film room by himself trying to learn the game," Coach Ced said.

Coach Ced said Jackson takes care of his heath. And coaching him has even made him a better coach.