Former Lewiston Police officer pleads guilty to official misconduct

According to the news release, James F. Ullery is a former officer at the Lewiston Police Department and also the Youngstown Police Department.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office said a former police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday for clocking in and out for work at two different police departments for the same hours.

According to the news release, James F. Ullery is a former officer at the Lewiston Police Department and also the Youngstown Police Department.

Now he is being charged and pleaded guilty to one count of Official Misconduct, a class “A” misdemeanor.

The DA's office said on numerous occasions over a period of three years, Ullery while working as a Town of Lewiston Police Officer on the clock, also clocked in at Youngstown, and received pay from both departments for the same exact hours.

“The Village of Youngstown maintains a small police force where officers often work alone. Officer Ullery was trusted by the Village to honestly report his time on duty. Unfortunately, he took advantage of this trust and collected wages from Youngstown for time when he was actually working, and collecting wages, from the Town of Lewiston Police Department.”

By pleading guilty, Ullery agreed to pay restitution to the Village of Youngstown in the amount of $4,069.80. He also agreed to not seek future employment as a police officer.