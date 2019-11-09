LEWISTON, N.Y. — Robert Bull, a former doctor from Lewiston, will have to register as a sex offender as part of a plea deal for having sexual conduct with a teenage patient.

Bull will also serve six years on probation as part of the sentence he received on Tuesday that did not include any jail time. It happened during an after-hours medical appointment at the Golisano Center for Community Health in Niagara Falls this past March.

The District Attorney's Office says the victim agreed to the plea deal, which also required Bull give up his medical license.

