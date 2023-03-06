Former Lakewood Fire Chief dies

The Lakewood Fire Department announced the death of Chief Jackson Knowlton on Monday.

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — The Lakewood community is mourning the loss of a former fire chief.

On Monday, the Lakewood Fire Department announced the death of former Chief Jackson Knowlton.

"It is with deep sadness that the Lakewood Fire Department announces the passing of past Chief Jackson W. Knowlton after a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind his beloved wife, three daughters, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren..." the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

Knowlton was sworn in on Dec. 6, 1962, and remained active with the department until he became sick. He was also a certified instructor and taught for many years.

Knowlton served as chief multiple times over the years, from 1974-1977, 1982-1984, and 2004-2006.

During his time in the fire department, Knowlton was credited for saving a child from a house fire on Chautauqua Avenue in 1972 and for saving the life of a woman with another firefighter at a house fire on Marvin Avenue in 1978. The mayor's office awarded him “heroic performances in the line of duty with the Lakewood Fire Department for his actions” for both of these rescues.

In 2018, a Lakewood Fire Company training center was dedicated in Knowlton's name.