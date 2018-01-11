BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Lackawanna Councilman William R. Leonard, 52, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of official misconduct on Thursday morning.

Leonard admitted to lying about where he lived while serving as a councilman. He was supposed to reside in Lackawanna but instead lived on East West Road in West Seneca.

Prosecutors say he used the address of his rental property on Ridgewood Circle in Lackawanna to try and get around the residency requirement. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said his office got a complaint about Leonard in March of this year, and they began investigating.

Flynn said investigators used a surveillance camera mounted to a pole outside Leonard's West Seneca residence to build a case against him.

Investigators say Leonard also voted in a City of Lackawanna primary election when he wasn't a resident there.

Prosecutors allowed him to plead guilty to the misdemeanor count instead of facing possible indictment for illegal voting and official misconduct. By pleading guilty, Leonard waived his right to a grand jury hearing and right to appeal.

Leonard resigned from his position with Lackawanna government on Wednesday.

Leonard faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail when he is sentenced in January.

