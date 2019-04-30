CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A popular restaurant that stood for more than 50 years and withstood a tornado over 30 years ago will soon be just a memory.

Demolition is underway of the former Holiday Showcase on Union Road in Cheektowaga.

Opening in 1965, the classic diner offered curbside carhop service and American breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They tried to keep the old-fashioned feel during the renovations following a devastating tornado in 1987.

The circular eatery served its last meal in July of last year when the owners retired.

A representative of the Town of Cheektowaga Building department said there are no current plans to redevelop the property that is part of the Union Square Plaza.

