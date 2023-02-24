Former Green Bay Packer James Starks honored by Niagara Falls High School

Starks was inducted into the Niagara Falls High School Athletic Hall of Fame Thursday night.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Former Green Bay Packers running back James Starks was honored by his alma mater Thursday night.

Starks was inducted into the Niagara Falls High School Athletic Hall of Fame during the board of education meeting. He is a 2005 graduate.

Starks went on to play football at the University at Buffalo. The Packers drafted him in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft.

Starks also starred in track and field at Niagara Falls High School and was part of the 2005 basketball team that won the state title.