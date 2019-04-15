BATAVIA, N.Y. — A former Genesee County correctional officer faces charges of petit larceny and stealing a controlled substance that was intended for an inmate.

Justin M. Gugel, 30, who had worked at Genesee County Jail, was arrested on Monday. That alleged incident happened on January 19, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Pills had been reported as missing following a routine medication count at the jail, spurring an investigation.

Gugel is scheduled to appear in City of Batavia court on May 7.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Batavia man charged with transporting a minor across state lines

FeedMore Western New York receives grant to update infrastructure

Thruway construction projects start in western, eastern New York