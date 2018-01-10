BUFFALO, N.Y. — An investigator hired by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo will begin his new role today looking into claims of abuse.

Steven Halter is a former FBI agent who will now serve as the diocese's director of the office of professional responsibility.

In addition to investigating allegations of priest sex abuse, Halter will also deal with financial mismanagement and be a resource for priests and other church leaders.

His first day on the job comes one day after the diocese held a so-called healing hour. The mass was meant for parishioners to pray for victims, offenders and those who failed to respond to the abuse crisis.

During the service, Bishop Richard Malone apologized for church leaders' response to allegations of sexual abuse in the church community.

Some say hiring Halter is a step in the right direction and that they forgive Bishop Malone, while others say it's still not enough. They said they won't be satisfied until Malone resigns.

