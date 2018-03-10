NIAGARA FALLS, NY - Mayor Paul Dyster's 2019 budget proposes to reduce the city’s overall property tax levy by $2.5 million.

It does so by reducing the property tax rate by 13% for residential property owners, and 3% for commercial properties.

Those who own homes of higher value (and pay more taxes) will obviously see a bigger reduction in their tax bill than those whose properties aren’t worth as much.

However, the proposed spending plan also adds a new garbage fee, of $168 annually, which will bring the city $3.1 million.

At some point, there will be a threshold where whatever savings are gleaned from the tax cut, will be usurped by the new garbage fee.

According to an analysis by former Mayor Vince Anello, the bench mark will be a home assessed at $62,000.

If a home is worth more than that, its owner will come out ahead, according to Anello.

If it is below that threshold, the owner will actually be paying more to the city in garbage fees than they will be saving through the tax cut.

Thus, Anello concludes that Dyster’s budget plan, while a boon for wealthier homeowners, will be a bust for those of less means because owners of the most expensive real estate would get a cut, while owners of less expensive properties could face a net hike.

Neither Dyster nor the city’s comptroller Daniel Morello entirely disagreed with Anello’s figures, although Dyster insisted that the situation was “not as simple as what’s being portrayed”, and that those who own homes of lesser value won’t suffer any degree of real pain.

“They may be paying marginally more, but we don’t believe there will be anyone paying significantly more,” Dyster told 2 On Your Side. “The financial restructuring board, in their recommendation, pointed out that this could be one of the effects of doing what they said we needed to do, which was put a user fee in place. It could be adjusted over time, but we’re trying to get the system up and running.”

In his budget presentation, Dyster noted that while some cities derive close to 20% of their overall budget from user fees, the amount of the budget derived from such fees in Niagara Falls is less than 5%. He also said the city was near its constitutional limit in terms of the amount it could raise from property taxes, and thus was forced to take a harder look at fees as a revenue source.

“I think there is an even more fundamental fairness issue that we need to address and that is the (property) assessments themselves," said Dyster.

A city-wide reassessment, said the Mayor, would better ensure that each property owner is paying their fair share.

While Dyster has supported a reassessment in recent years, the idea has been met with resistance from the city council and the citizenry.

According to Dyster, there are no funds in the budget proposal for a city-wide reassessment in 2019, which could cost several million dollars.

