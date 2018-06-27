BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Former Erie County Sheriff Thomas Higgins has died. This is according to a release from Congressman Brian Higgins released on Tuesday evening.
In a statement released by the congressman:
“Sheriff Tom Higgins was a dear friend of mine and of this community. He leaves behind an exceptional legacy of service as the most accomplished law enforcement leader of his generation. Sheriff Higgins was a community protector and an American patriot. He served with honor in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and came home to begin a more than 40-year distinguished career in law enforcement, first in the Buffalo Police Department and then in the Erie County Sheriff’s Department. In retirement he continued his involvement in neighborhood activities, was a great family man and remained a strong voice for veterans. We will miss his grand presence and big smile but are forever grateful to have had Sheriff Higgins as a leader and friend to Western New York.
Higgins served as sheriff between 1986-1997.
He was a lifelong resident of Erie County.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted about the passing of Higgins:
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also shared his condolences on Twitter Tuesday evening.