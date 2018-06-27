BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Former Erie County Sheriff Thomas Higgins has died. This is according to a release from Congressman Brian Higgins released on Tuesday evening.

In a statement released by the congressman:

“Sheriff Tom Higgins was a dear friend of mine and of this community. He leaves behind an exceptional legacy of service as the most accomplished law enforcement leader of his generation. Sheriff Higgins was a community protector and an American patriot. He served with honor in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and came home to begin a more than 40-year distinguished career in law enforcement, first in the Buffalo Police Department and then in the Erie County Sheriff’s Department. In retirement he continued his involvement in neighborhood activities, was a great family man and remained a strong voice for veterans. We will miss his grand presence and big smile but are forever grateful to have had Sheriff Higgins as a leader and friend to Western New York.

Higgins served as sheriff between 1986-1997.

He was a lifelong resident of Erie County.



Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted about the passing of Higgins:

I am saddened to learn of the passing of former @ErieCountyNY Sheriff Thomas Higgins. Sheriff Higgins served our country in Korea and community for decades. He was respected by all who knew him. My full statement on his passing is below. pic.twitter.com/HxHxNhVdTQ — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 27, 2018

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also shared his condolences on Twitter Tuesday evening.

I’m saddened by the passing of former Erie County Sheriff Higgins. For decades, he served Buffalo as a member of the Police Department, then later as Sheriff. He was a gentleman, an outstanding individual & I was proud to know him. Join me in extending prayers to his family. https://t.co/eYetN4dgus — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) June 27, 2018

© 2018 WGRZ