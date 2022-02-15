Former Erie County sheriff's sick time taken raising some questions

Howard is a part-time commitments clerk inside the sheriff's office. Some of his duties include maintaining inmates' files and calculating the time to be served.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard is now the Town of Wales supervisor but he also has another gig.

He's a part-time commitments clerk inside the sheriff's office. Some of his duties include maintaining inmates' files and calculating the time to be served.

But a Buffalo News review of Howard's job shows that he hasn't worked much since taking the job this year.

Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson, who chairs the public safety committee, said what the former sheriff has done doesn't violate any policies that he can tell but in his words.

"It doesn't pass the smell test, it doesn't look right on its face, it doesn't look right, yes he called in sick, but he was able to work at Bills games and things to that nature," said Johnson.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing asked if there was anything that the legislature wants to do or can do?

"I think we will ask for those documents, we will review those documents if there is a violation we will call him in, the sheriff and his administration and we'll have that conversation," said Johnson.