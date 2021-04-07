Former Erie County Executive Dennis Gorski dies

Gorski, who was also a New York State assemblyman, ran Erie County government from 1988 to 1999. He most recently served as a Cheektowaga Town Court Justice.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Erie County Executive Dennis Gorski has died, according to a report from The Buffalo News.

The news said Gorski died at the age of 76 from Parkinson's Disease, which may have been related to Agent Orange exposure when he served as a Marine Corps officer in Vietnam.

Gorski, who was also a New York State assemblyman, ran Erie County government from 1988 through 1999. He most recently served as a Cheektowaga Town Court Justice.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins issued a statement following the news:

"Dennis Gorski was a man of honor and commitment to public service. From his days in Vietnam as a young soldier to his legislative service, to 12 trailblazing years as Erie County Executive to his final years as Cheektowaga Town Justice, Dennis spent the entirety of his adult life in service to the people and the community he loved so dearly. Our deepest condolences go out to Dennis’ wife Mary Jo, his children and grandchildren, and his many friends and extended family members."

New York State Senator Sean Ryan issued a statement on Gorski's death:

"Dennis Gorski defended our nation's freedom and proudly served the people of Erie County throughout a lifetime of public service. Dennis embodied the spirit of Western New York and will forever be remembered for his remarkable tenure as our County Executive. I offer my condolences to his wife, Mary Jo, his children, and all his family and friends."

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw also shared his condolences"

"Dennis Gorski honorably served our great nation around the world and our community here at home. We are forever grateful for his service to America, Cheektowaga, and Erie County. A combat veteran, Mr. Gorski lived his life dedicated to putting others first. Our professional paths first crossed in my time as an investigative reporter. He was a consummate political professional that understood and respected the role of a free press. Dennis was a great man. It was a privilege to call him a friend outside the political arena.