Former Buffalo Fire Department chaplain Father Joe Bayne dies

The Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services announced on Saturday the passing of Father Joe Bayne.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo, Erie County officials, and the community are remembering a former chaplain.

Father Bayne served as the chaplain for the Erie County Emergency Services and the Buffalo Fire Department. He was known for running a home for troubled youth — South Buffalo's Franciscan Center.

Father Bayne left Western New York in 2018.

The Buffalo Fire Department posted the following on Facebook:

"It is with a heavy heart that the Buffalo Fire Department announces the passing of Father Joe Bayne.

Father Joe served as the Buffalo Department Chaplain for many years before leaving us for his own parish in 2018.

He leaves behind a legacy rich with compassion and service to the entire Emergency Services Community and his presence will be sorely missed. Rest in Peace Father Joe."

Bishop Michael Fisher, the bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo, issued a statement following Father Bayne's death:

“It was with a heavy heart that I learned today of the sudden passing of Father Joseph Bayne, OFM Conv. Fr. Joe, as he was known, ministered in the Diocese of Buffalo serving as the executive director of the Franciscan Center in South Buffalo that cared for more than 4,000 men in need in its 38 years in service. Fr. Joe also served as chaplain for the Erie County Department of Emergency Services and the Buffalo Fire Department.

"He was a true friend and servant to so many in Western New York. He was on scene for the crash of Flight 3407 in Clarence and ministered with compassion to the first responders at that tragic event. His most recent assignment was the associate director of Formation for the Franciscan Friars Conventual Postulancy Program in Chicago.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to the Our Lady of the Angels Province of the Conventual Franciscans of which Fr. Joe was a member. May our Lord greet Fr. Joe with a warm embrace as he has served so faithfully on his time here on earth.”

With saddened hearts, we regret to hear of the passing of Father Joe. Father Joe Bayne was best known for running South...

Mayor Byron Brown also posted a tribute on Facebook:

I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and parishioners of Father Joe Bayne, and to members of the...