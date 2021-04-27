x
Former Child Protective Services worker sentenced for official misconduct

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns spared Nicole Wichlacz from jail time, but did order her to pay a $500 fine.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Child Protective Services worker who admitted sharing information from county records with a friend will not see any jail time.

State Supreme Court Judge Christopher Burns sentenced 31-year-old Nicole Wichlacz of Buffalo to a Conditional Discharge and ordered her to pay a $500 fine.

Wichlacz was employed as a clerk typist at the time and divulged information multiple times between July and December of 2019. It is against the law for any employee to take action on a CPS case involving a family member or friend for their own personal financial interest. 

She pleaded guilty in February to one count, as charged, of official misconduct.

