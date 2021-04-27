Former Child Protective Services worker sentenced for official misconduct

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Child Protective Services worker who admitted sharing information from county records with a friend will not see any jail time.
State Supreme Court Judge Christopher Burns sentenced 31-year-old Nicole Wichlacz of Buffalo to a Conditional Discharge and ordered her to pay a $500 fine.
Wichlacz was employed as a clerk typist at the time and divulged information multiple times between July and December of 2019. It is against the law for any employee to take action on a CPS case involving a family member or friend for their own personal financial interest.
She pleaded guilty in February to one count, as charged, of official misconduct.