SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Former Canisius High School basketball star Howard Washington, who now plays at Syracuse University, revealed on Tuesday that he had a stroke last September while recovering from a knee injury.

He told his account to Syracuse.com on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore tore an ACL in his right knee last January, and in December, it was announced that would sit out the rest of the season as a medical redshirt.

Washington gave a first-hand account of the scary moments when it happened, and he added that plans to play next season.