Former Buffalo teacher continues to educates WNY on Black History

A retired Buffalo school teacher has made it her mission to educate the next generation. That mission is taking hold across the city.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A well-known educator, "Mother" Eva Doyle, spent her entire life teaching and now focusing solely on topics in African American History. "Mother" Doyle is a retired Buffalo public school teacher with thirty years of classroom teaching experience.

An auditorium inside the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library is named after her, because of her work in the community and educational programs she's held there.

She hosts her own radio show called "Eye on History" and has authored a total of 12 books.

"Mother" Doyle was inspired to write her first book when she went to the library years ago and could not really find books on African American history.

With her decades of experience, she said there is still work to be done but is extremely hopeful.

"My hope is that we get to a point in our nation that we would recognize and respect all cultures. I think we have a real problem in this country, still have a problem in this country with racism and we know that. People don't want to admit it, but in their hearts, they know that we have a serious problem with racism. One of the problems is because we don't know each other. We really don't communicate with each other," she said.