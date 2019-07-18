WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Actress Sally Field and the long-running children's TV show "Sesame Street" are in the latest class of Kennedy Center Honors recipients.

Others chosen to receive the award for lifetime achievement in the arts include singer Linda Ronstadt, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and the band Earth, Wind and Fire.

The co-founders of "Sesame Street," Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett, will accept the award on behalf of the show.

The 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala will be held Dec. 7. The presenters and performers are usually kept secret from the honorees until the show.

The event will be broadcast on CBS on Dec. 15.