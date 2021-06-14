Former bookkeeper sentenced for embezzling money from 2 separate WNY companies

Sarah Smith, 37, was sentenced Monday to three to six years in state prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former bookkeeper from the Town of Tonawanda was sentenced Monday morning to three to six years in state prison for two separate embezzlement cases.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Sarah Smith, 37, admitted to stealing roughly $136,000 while she was working as a bookkeeper for a business in the Town of Tonawanda.

The district attorney's office says an audit was conducted when the business saw an invoice had been entered in twice. It was discovered that Smith had deposited a number of payments into her personal bank account between August 21, 2018 and April 4, 2019.

Smith pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge back in March. She pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the second degree, a class C felony.

The District Attorney's Office says Smith stole the money while she was awaiting sentencing in a separate case.

Smith also pleaded guilty for stealing $87,019.84 while working as a secretary and bookkeeper for a Town of Hamburg business. The money was stolen between July 1, 2017 and August 31, 2018.

It was also discovered that Smith used some of the stolen funds from the Town of Tonawanda to pay back the victims in Hamburg.