Former bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling from his employer

Thomas Kiely, 62, of Amherst admitted to stealing nearly $600,000 by sending checks on behalf of the business to a phantom company.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former bookkeeper faces up to seven years behind bars when sentenced early next year for stealing from his employer.

Thomas Kiely, 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony, and one count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, a class E felony.

Kiley admitted to embezzling nearly $600,000 from Kinequip, Inc. by sending checks on behalf of the business to a phantom company.