Former assistant chief of Marilla Fire Company killed in crash over the weekend

It happened in the Town of Elma on Saturday.

MARILLA, N.Y. — A former assistant chief and 54-year-veteran of the Marilla Fire Company has passed, according to a Facebook post from the department.

William Reuman was killed in a crash in the town of Elma on Saturday.

Firefighter Reuman joined the Marilla Fire Company in 1969. He served as an assistant chief from 1973 to 1979.

During his tenure, he spent time on the Board of Directors, Vigilance committee, and he was also a safety officer for the department.