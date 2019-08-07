COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The son of former Adelphia Cable owner, who like his father, went to prison on fraud charges related to the company's epic collapse, is now a free man, with conditions.

Timothy Rigas was incarcerated at USP Canaan in northeastern Pennsylvania.

2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten spoke to John Rigas Monday afternoon confirming the release after releasing a statement saying his son Timothy was expected to be released 'within a few days'.

The family patriarch said his son's release is made possible by a provision of a new criminal justice reform law known as the First Step Act. It permits the early release of inmates over the age of sixty who have been convicted of non-violent crimes and have served at least two-thirds of their sentences.

In the statement, Rigas says his Timothy will be required to serve the remaining approximately two years of his sentence in home confinement.

"He and I continue to hope that our convictions will be overturned in the habeas corpus appeal that is pending in New York City, where our trial was held in 2004," said the elder Rigas. "My family's great happiness in welcoming Tim home is tempered by a profound sadness because Doris will not be here to share it with us. For so many years, she longed deeply to see her family reunited. Although Doris' physical absence leaves a tremendous void, her spirit - so full of determination and unconditional love for her family - will always be there to help sustain and guide us."

"It has been a long, difficult journey for Tim, the family, and Doris and me. But with your encouragement, support and especially prayers, we have been able to keep going. We are eternally grateful that you have been there for us the entire way," said Rigas.