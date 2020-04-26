BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is working with police to recover forestry equipment stolen from one of their facilities on Friday.

A spokesperson from the conservancy says about $20,000 worth of equipment was taken from a property belonging to the conservancy.

The conservancy says it is working with Buffalo Police, and they hope to recover the missing equipment. They declined to say what was taken.

The theft happened on Arbor Day, and the conservancy says the theft directly impacts the work to care for the trees in the Olmsted Park system. The conservancy has other equipment available for park and tree maintenance.

