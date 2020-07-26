Forest Lawn Cemetery lifts temporary bicycle restriction

Forest Lawn announced Sunday morning that it has lifted the temporary restriction on bikes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bicycles are once again welcome at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn announced Sunday morning that it has lifted the temporary restriction on bikes.

The cemetery says the restriction was put in place back in April due to a significant increase in vehicle and pedestrian traffic on its grounds. Forest Lawn says the traffic has since normalized, allowing bicycles once again.

While bicycles are allowed several activities are not, including skateboards, scooters, in-line skates and climbing on monuments. Pets are also prohibited.