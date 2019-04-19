TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The footbridge over Sheridan Drive between Delaware Road and Colvin Boulevard is finally coming down.

Work to take apart the span will get underway late Wednesday night, April 24, starting at 10 p.m. and will take place only during the evening hours. Contractors are expected to complete the project in about two days, weather permitting.

Detour signs will be posted to point drivers and pedestrians towards alternative routes. After rush hour, traffic will be reduced in both directions until the work begins.

Police say sidewalks in the area and all lanes of traffic on Sheridan between Colvin and Delaware Rd. will be closed from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The road will then reopen at 6 a.m. each morning.