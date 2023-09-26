WNY high school football teams have to forfeit games

At a recent high school football game, referees had to halt play during the fourth quarter due to the behavior of players on the two teams.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Kenmore East and Cheektowaga schools have made the decision that both of their varsity football teams will forfeit their games this weekend.

It was during last Friday's game between the two teams that referees ended the game early during the fourth quarter due to the behavior of some players on the field.

Following the incident, both school districts investigated the situation and decided that both of their upcoming games on September 29 would be forfeited.

Kenmore Easts principal Trevor Brown said in an email to parents: "The Superintendent and I have been proud of how the members of our Kenmore East Football Team have played and grown as a community, but our district maintains the highest expectations for conduct from all student-athletes. The decision by players to leave the bench cannot be tolerated."