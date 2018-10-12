BUFFALO, N.Y. - He is a winning coach and now Steve McDuffie is on administrative leave. The Bennett High School football coach last worked on November 26th, according to a district spokesperson.

"Mr. McDuffie is on leave pending investigation, as is always the case in the wake of allegations. Personnel issues are not discussed pending due process," according to a statement from Elena Cala, Special Assistant to the Superintendent for Public Relations.

Two district sources tell Channel 2 that the allegation involves harassment. It is unknown if the accusation involves a student or an adult.

McDuffie also works at the Academy School on South Park in the city.

Over the past few years, McDuffie has been a contender for high school football coach of the year. This year Bennett played in the state Section VI Class AA itle game and lost 17-6 to Lancaster at New Era Field. Calls and tex messages to McDuffie for a comment hve not been returned.