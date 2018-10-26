BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every small business owner has to start somewhere, and developer Rocco Termini hopes that place is on Chandler Street in Black Rock.

Two buildings that are empty now will become so-called "foodie buildings" where small business owners and startup businesses can make and bake their goods to sell elsewhere.

Renovations on the old Horsefeathers antique market and Hollywood Hanks aren't expected to be complete until sometime next June, but Termini says already 80% of the space is leased to people who want to start or grow their food businesses there.

The spaces will include industrial kitchens with walk-in coolers and exhaust hoods. There will be about 40,000 square feet of space divided into smaller workspaces.

The future tenants include businesses that make chocolates, butter, and energy bars. Another grows mushrooms, and there will be a bakery. That's just the start.

"We have about 20 different types of businesses, and they are all business incubators, things that will create jobs," said Termini. "And these are good paying jobs and give people the opportunity...once they create their business, I want them to move out. I want them to go and make more money because you can't make money as an incubator. Then somebody new will come in, take their space, and they will grow their business, move out and the whole process starts over."

Termini is working with Buffalo State's small business department to grow this project and find people who are interested in the "foodie buildings."

© 2018 WGRZ